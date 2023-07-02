Kerala Lottery’ fraud yet again; Fake tickets sold online

Thiruvananthapuram: Another fraud in the name of Kerala State Lotteries has surfaced. This time, the fraudsters have targeted people from outside Kerala. Fake tickets are being sold, and people are cheated through a website called Kerala Mega Lottery. Fraudsters sent a fake certificate with the forged signature of the RBI governor to those who have taken the fake lottery, stating that they have won the draw of lots.

The names of the winners and the number of tickets are given on the website. The prize structure of the lottery is also provided. Victims are attracted through messages. The sale is done with a photo of the tickets that resemble the State lottery. The fraud doesn't end with ticket sales. The person who has taken the ticket will receive a message that he has won the prize. Then that person will be asked to pay for office expenses if he wants to get the prize money.

The fraudsters have even forged the stamp of the State Government and the signature of the RBI governor on the certificate sent to the Chennai native stating that he has won the lottery prize. The address shown on the ticket is Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, where the state lottery draw is being held.

A Tamil Nadu native who reached Gorky Bhavan thinking that he would get the prize money of Rs 8 lakh was taken to the Lottery Directorate by the employees there. Only then did he realize that he had been deceived. There are indications that many people have been cheated using the same modus operandi.