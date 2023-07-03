Over 1.5 kg gold smuggled in capsules seized at Kochi airport

Kochi: The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Kochi airport seized over 1.5 kg of gold from a passenger on Monday.

The gold is valued at around Rs 70 lakh.

In a statement, Customs said the officials stopped Muhammad Shibil from Malappuram, who arrived from Malaysia, based on passenger profiling done by AIU.

He was stopped at the green channel. During subsequent searches, four capsule-shaped packets containing gold in paste form weighing 1.03 kg concealed inside his rectum and 521.92 gm of gold in paste form concealed in a specially stitched pocket of the underwear worn by him were recovered.

Further investigations are on, the statement said.