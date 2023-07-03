Rain: Holiday for educational institutions in Ernakulam, Kasaragod districts tomorrow

A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the Ernakulam district on Tuesday in the view of heavy rain.

Holiday has also been declared for educational institutions in the Kasaragod district. However, colleges in Kasaragod will be open on Tuesday.

In Ernakulam, the district collector said that besides, CBSE and ICSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya should also remain closed on Tuesday.

A red alert was declared for the Ernakulam district on Monday while 11 other districts had been warned issued an orange alert.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall over 204.4mm.

The India Meterological Department has issued a yellow alert for Ernakulam and nine other Kerala districts on Tuesday. Idukki and Kannur come under red alert on July 4.