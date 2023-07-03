Youth saved from drowning dies in hospital

Malappuram: A youth, who was saved from drowning, passed away while undergoing treatment in Kozhikode on Monday. Ajmal Ali (21) from Velimukku died at the hospital.

The accident happened while Ali was swimming in Mannattumpara dam at Munniyoor near Tirurangadi in Malappuram district on Sunday evening.

When Ali was drowning, local residents rescued him and shifted him to a nearby hospital. He was moved to a hospital in Kozhikode for special care.



However, Ali breathed his last while undergoing treatment at noon on Monday.