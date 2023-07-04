Control rooms opened across Kerala, high level meeting at 5pm to assess situation

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 04, 2023 02:36 PM IST
Rain clouds gather above Kottayam town. Photo: Special arrangement

Thiruvananthapuram: Control rooms were opened across the state on Tuesday due to the heavy rain which has been lashing Kerala since Saturday.

Revenue Minister K Rajan has convened a high-level meeting to assess the efficiency of response systems to deal with natural calamities. The meeting will be held at the Land Revenue Commissionerate today at 5 pm. Officials at the levels of District Collectors, RDOs and Tehsildars will participate in the online meeting.

Control room numbers

Disaster Management State Control Room–0471–2333198, 2331639

