Model, friend nabbed with MDMA en route to party at Kochi resort

Palakkad: A model and her male friend have been arrested on charges of drug peddling. The duo were travelling in a luxury car, pretending to be on a leisure trip, when they were arrested by the Kerala Police.



Thrissur native Shameena was apprehended with 62 gm of MDMA during the vehicle inspection by the police on Sunday night.

Mohammed Raees (31), the other person arrested, is an IT professional. He is a native of Edassery in Thrissur district. He had quit his job in the Gulf some months ago and returned to Thrissur, sources said.

Police have also taken into custody the high-end vehicle in which they were travelling.

The duo were taking the MDMA to a party of models and social media influencers at a resort in Kochi, police sources said.

Several models were waiting for the arrival of Shameena and friend Mohammed Raees, according to the police.

Shameena is a model and Instagram influencer. She allegedly turned to selling drugs to earn money easily. She is also reportedly an accused in the honey-trap case filed at Kodungallur and Thiruvambady police stations in 2019.

Shameena, who went to Bengaluru in search of better acting opportunities, regularly took part in DJ parties and forged several friendships. She came to know about synthetic drugs through her friends’ circle. The drug deals were allegedly carried out while staying at a hotel there. Amid this, she also travelled to Kerala several times.

The police suspect that her trips to Kerala were for selling drugs.