Prakash Javadekar slams LDF for commemorating Abhimanyu after 'tacitly supporting PFI'

Kochi: BJP leader Prakash Javadekar slammed CPM's student wing SFI on Monday for organising a procession for its slain leader Abhimanyu after tacitly supporting banned Islamist outfit banned Islamist outfit PFI.

Abhimanyu was allegedly killed by members of Popular Front of India at a government college here five years ago.

In a tweet, Javadekar, who is also the BJP's Kerala in-charge, alleged that the CPI (M)-led LDF government "tactically" supported the outlawed banned Islamist outfit (PFI). "Saw hypocrisy of CPM & SFI in Cochin today. SFI took out a procession to commemorate death of their comrade Abhimanyu, who was killed by PFI. LDF govt. tacitly supports PFI. SFI should have condemned Pinarayi for patronising PFI & congratulated Modi for banning PFI, a terror organisation," Javadekar said.

He also posted a photo of the procession organised by SFI in Kochi to commemorate the "martyrdom" of Abhimanyu.

Abhimanyu, 20, from Vattavada in Idukki and an SFI Idukki district committee member, was stabbed to death on July 2, 2018 after a dispute over graffiti with members of the Campus Front, the students wing of the PFI, at the Maharajas College, Ernakulam.

Neither the SFI nor the CPI(M) have reacted to the BJP leader's allegation.

(With PTI inputs.)