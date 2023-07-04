CPM, IUML vie to rally Muslims against Uniform Civil Code

Malappuram: Politics centred on the Muslim community in Kerala is set for a churn as rumours on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) are going round especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently pitched for it. The ruling CPM and the opposition Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have already commenced evaluating the reactions from the over-two-million-strong community regarding the likely move of the BJP-led central government. Doing so, both are also keen to re-evaluate their influence on Muslim organisations in the state.

For IUML, they want to ensure its supremacy in Muslim politics and its influence among the major organisations in the community, whereas CPM plans to increase its sway in the community organisations by opposing UCC.

Both CPM and IUML decided to rally all the Muslim organisations under them to register their protest over the touchy issue.

CPM was the first party to announce a seminar on UCC with the participation of all the Muslim organisations and also expects the participation of IUML. On the other hand, IUML has decided to convene a meeting of Muslim organisations on Tuesday at Kozhikode to discuss the matter and plan the protest.

CPM state secretary said in a press meeting that the UCC would destroy the plurality of the country.

“CPM will organise a state-level seminar at Kozhikode against the central government's attempt to implement UCC. The party would also organise similar programmes at district and local levels. We can invite anyone to these venues who has a secular mind," M V Govindan said.

He also added that the Congress party has failed to take a unanimous stand on the issue. CPM has decided to utilise the dilemma of Congress in taking a proper stand on the UCC issue as if they fear it would impact their fortune in the upcoming elections in the Northern States. Minister P A Muhammed Riyas has also criticised the Congress party alleging that it has not taken a stand on implementing UCC.

Meanwhile, the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama E K faction leaders and IUML leaders are doubtful about the sincerity of CPM on the issue. They believe that CPM has been utilising the situation to gain political dominance among the Muslim community. (The former is an influential body of Islamic scholars.)

“The LDF government has taken several cases against those who have protested against the NRC (National Register of Citizens). They had earlier offered to withdraw the cases but have not taken any steps even after two-and-a-half years. How can we then rely on them on such issues," PMA Salam, State General Secretary of IUML, said.

The EK Sunni faction leaders are also doubtful about the sincerity of CPM on the issue. Samastha Central Mushavara Member Bahauddeen Muhammed Nadwi has said that none of the leaders of Samastha are having allegiance to the political organisations who believe in the non-existence of god. The unity of Samastha and IUML brought development to the Muslim community, he said in a Facebook post. E K Faction Samastha youth leader Sathar Panthalloor has also expressed doubt on the stand of CPM on the UCC issue.

“There are some points which create doubts among the Muslim community even though they are taking the statement of M V Govindan positively. The community has an interest in knowing the stand of CPM on Muslim personal laws and the Sharia law of the community. They have to clear their stand on community matters even before supporting the community on UCC," Sathar Panthavoor said.

Kerala State Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind P Mujeeb Rahman shared his views on a Facebook post.

"The UCC is a part of the agenda to create communal disharmony in the country. It has been depicted as an issue affecting only the Muslim community living in the country and wants to create issues between the two communities. Society must understand this and defend the attempt to utilise the situation for political gain, Mujeeb Rahman warned.