Waterbodies in Alappuzha district in spate; body of missing migrant worker recovered

Alappuzha: The rivers and other waterbodies in the low-lying coastal Alappuzha district of Kerala are in spate following unrelenting monsoon showers. Partial water-logging was reported from at least 76 houses. Numerous instances of treefall to were reported.

The body of a man who went missing after a country boat capsized in heavy rains and strong winds near the Thottappally spillway the other day was recovered early on Wednesday.

The deceased is Raj Kumar (23), a migrant worker. He was an excavator operator deployed by Indian Rare Earths Ltd for mining works at Thottappally sand bank. The mishap happened at 2 pm on Monday when he was coming to the site in a country boat.

A holiday was declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Kuttanad Taluk, where the water level of rivers has gone up. Several relief camps were opened in Kuttanad and Chengannur Taluks, besides areas like Pattanakkad.

A tree fell over the house of Mariyakutty Ouseph of Pappilachira, 10th ward, Pulikunnu, damaging it. Similarly, treefalls were reported in several areas, including Cherthala town.

“Efforts are on to clear the debris and fully restore traffic,” an official said.