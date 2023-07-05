Electricity production at Urumi power project suspended

Kozhikode: Power generation at the Urumi power projects was suspended on Wednesday following the bursiting of the penstock.



While the power production of Urumi 1 can be restarted within a few days, production at Urumi 2 project will be suspended till repairs are carried out, an official told Onmanorama. The cost of replacing the years-old penstock could run into crores of rupees, the person said.

The penstock of the second Weir burst on Tuesday and water flooded the powerhouse, control room and office floor, following which the KSEB was forced to stop the power production from the project.

"We cannot predict the loss right now," said Linto Joseph MLA. "Power production goes full strength during monsoon. Both Wier 1 and 2 were producing 2,400 units of electricity per hour. Now executive engineers are analysing the situation," he said. It may take years to replace the 197-metre penstock.

It will be difficult to restart power production from project 2, said station engineer in-charge Lijeesh. "After the penstock bust, water flooded the control room and the powerhouse. Control panels are filled with mud. We are trying to make them clean and dry. Hopefully, it will be done in two to three days and power generation will be restarted," said Lijeesh.

Urumi 1 and 2 are small diversion dams constructed across Poyilingalpuzha at Poovaranthod in Koodaranji grama panchayat, Kozhikode district.