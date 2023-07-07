Truck that fell on house in Idukki lifted after five-day impasse over compensation

Idukki: A truck that went off the road and fell over a house at Panamkutty in Vellathooval panchayat in Idukki was removed after five days of impasse.

The delay was due to the insistence of the house owner, Cheruvil Viswambaran that the truck can only be moved once proper compensation was paid.

An agreement was reached on Thursday in the presence of former power minister and Udumbanchola MLA MM Mani, who visited the accident site on the Adimaly-Kumily Road.

The KSEB contractor whose truck was involved in the accident, paid Rs 3 lakh as compensation in addition to insurance coverage for property damage, said ward member TR Bigi.

The accident occurred on July 1 when the truck toppled over and fell on the house causing severe damage to the structure.

Viswambaran said that a major disaster was averted as there was no one at the house at the time of the incident.

The KSEB took a stand that it was up to the contractor to settle the matter. The contractor offered Rs 1 lakh and insurance coverage, but Viswambaran was not pleased.

“The owner of the house was not ready for such a settlement. He said it will take several months to get insurance coverage after filing a case and he and his family have nowhere to reside,” Bigi said.

Once the negotiations were done, the truck was lifted off the house using a crane.