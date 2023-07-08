Thiruvananthapuram: Issuing sharp criticism against the Central government, Kerala Catholic Bishop Council (KCBC) president Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence over Manipur violence.

Noting the Centre's lapses in restoring peace in violence-hit Manipur, The archbishop of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church said that no one can wipe out Christianity from India.

He was addressing the protest led by MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan here on Saturday. The MLA observed a silent agitation for 24 hours to mark his protest against Prime Minister's silence over Manipur violence.

“Why has the Centre not taken any action to end Manipur riot? Prime Minister should break his silence. He should uphold India's diversity before the world. This is the best opportunity for him to prove that democracy prevails in India. Secularism written in our constitution is not a decorative term. It is an enacted philosophy,” Mar Cleemis said.

Meanwhile, fresh violence erupted in Manipur after a mob of 150-200 people set ablaze two vehicles near the Kangla Fort here and also tried to snatch weapons from the police, forcing the security forces to fire at the crowd.

More than 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normality in the state.