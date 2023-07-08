House surgeons clash at Kozhikode Beach hospital, leave patients waiting

Kozhikode: The Government General Hospital, popularly known as the Beach Hospital, witnessed dramatic scenes on Saturday after a group of house surgeons clashed with each other. Reportedly, a quarrel erupted after a house surgeon questioned one of his colleagues over the delay in arriving for duty.



The scuffle, which broke out at the casualty, continued inside the house surgeons' room, sources said. Doctors on casualty duty intervened to bring the situation under control.

It is learnt that the clash, which started around 7 pm on Saturday continued for nearly half an hour leaving patients at casualty waiting.

Over 30 patients including those who complained of chest pain and dizziness, and a housewife, who suffered a leg injury, were forced to wait at the emergency ward.

Beach Hospital Pourasamithi general secretary Salam Vellayil told Manorama he saw the scuffle between two house surgeons.

When the people, who were with the patients tried to intervene, the house surgeons slammed the room's door and switched off the lights.

The hospital authority rubbished the reports on delays in providing treatment to the patients at casualty. But they said a detailed investigation would be initiated about the clash.