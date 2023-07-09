Kerala rain: Holiday for educational institutions in Kuttanad, Kottayam taluks

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 09, 2023 08:13 PM IST
A mother and daughter brave the rainy weather in Wayanad. Photo: Manorama

Holiday has been declared on Monday for educational institutions in the taluks of Kottayam and Kuttanad in the districts of Kottayam and Alappuzha respectively in the view of the prevailing rain situation.

In Kuttanad and Kottayam taluks, the holiday will apply to professional colleges as well.

Meanwhile, in the taluks of Changanassery and Vaikom, holiday has been declared only for the schools that have been converted into makeshift relief camps, said Kottayam District Collector V Vigneswari.

However, the public examinations that were scheduled for Monday will take place.

