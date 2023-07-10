Holiday declared for educational institutions in Kuttanad Taluk on Tuesday

With floodwater continuing to disrupt normal life in Kuttanad, a holiday has been declared on Tuesday for all educational institutions in the taluk in Alappuzha district.

The holiday in Kuttanad Taluk will apply to professional colleges as well.



Meanwhile, District Collector Haritha V Kumar has also declared holiday for educational institutions that have been converted into makeshift relief camps elsewhere in the Alappuzha disrict.

The India Meteorological Department has not issued any rain warnings for Alappuzha district on Tuesday. A yellow alert remains in the districts of Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod.

(to be updated)