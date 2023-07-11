Chief Secretary orders govt depts to strictly use Malayalam for decrees

Thiruvananthapuram: All orders, circulars, and correspondence by government departments and establishments should be in Malayalam, directed Kerala Chief Secretary Dr V Venu.



The directive also stated that the circular issued by the General Administration Department in 2017 in this regard should be strictly followed.

The circular says that only Malayalam should be used except on occasions when English and the minority languages of the State, Tamil and Kannada, are allowed to be used as official languages, as provided for in law.

The 2017 order has a provision for penalising those who violate this condition. However, some of the departments still do not use Malayalam for orders, including those issued on the basis of Cabinet decisions. This is against the declared policy of the government.

All orders, including those of the departments of Finance and Law, should be in Malayalam. It is the responsibility of the Secretaries to the departments concerned to ensure that this is done.

The circular says that a meeting of Secretaries would review compliance with the directive.

Soon after taking over as the Chief Secretary, Dr Venu had said in an interview with Malayala Manorama that he would issue a directive requiring all government orders to be issued in Malayalam.