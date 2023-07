Thrissur: The police have taken a private bus into custody for pasting the ad of a banned porn site on its side flap.

The bus 'Mayavi', which runs on the Kodungaloor-Kuttipuram route, was taken into custody by the traffic police on Tuesday morning. The employees of the bus were asked to remove the sticker from the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the employees informed the cops that they were unaware that the sticker belonged to a porn site. The bus owner has been asked to give a statement to the police.