Kerala rain: Holiday for schools operating relief camps in 3 districts

Alappuzha: For the ninth consecutive day, holiday has been declared for educational institutions in the Kuttanad Taluk in the Alappuzha district in view of flooding and rain-related issues.

District Collector Haritha V Kumar said that the holiday on Wednesday will again apply to professional colleges as well. Tuition centres and anganwadis are also advised to remain closed.

Meanwhile, the schools that are functioning as relief camps in the districts of Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, will also have holiday on Wednesday.

Kuttanad remains submerged

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued a rain warning for the Alappuzha district on Wednesday. A yellow alert (moderate rain) has been issued for the districts of Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

However, almost the entirety of Kuttanad continues to be affected by flooding, mainly due to bund breaches in various paddy polders.

The majority of the schools in the taluk have been converted into makeshift relief camps. However, examinations that were scheduled for Wednesday will go ahead, said the Collector.