Customs seizes 1.72 kg gold worth over Rs 83 lakh at Kochi airport

The Customs seized gold worth Rs 83 lakhs at Kochi airport on Wednesday. Officials found two packets of gold weighing around 1.72 kg in the paste while searching through an Indigo flight that arrived from Abu Dhabi based on a tip-off.

The search was based on information received from the DRI. The gold packets were found concealed in the magazine holder on the flight. An investigation is on to find the culprit.

Recently, the Customs had also seized over 2.4 kg of gold worth Rs 1.44 crore smuggled in as jewellery from seven passengers.