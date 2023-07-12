Copy of Vidya’s fake certificate retrieved from internet cafe in EKM

Palakkad: The investigating team has recovered a printout of the fake teaching experience certificate fabricated by former Students' Federation of India leader K Vidya. The seizure was made from an internet cafe at Palarivattom in Ernakulam.

The forged document in the name of Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, was made with the intention to submit it during the guest lecturer interview at the Government College, Attappadi, in Palakkad district.

Vidya had produced two fake certificates at this college. She had said the fake certificate was made on her phone, police sources said.

During interrogation she had also claimed that she tore away the certificate while at the ghat road at Attappadi on her way back after the interviewer raised doubts about it over the phone. It was at the internet cafe she used to do copying and binding of research materials, the sources said.

The investigating team has recorded the cafe operator's statement. The inspection was carried out with the help of a cyber expert from the district police.

When Vidya’s phone was checked, the evidence of attaching a fake certificate was found, but no other information could be obtained, as it was old.

Following this, Agali Deputy Superintendent of Police N Muraleedharan approached Google to retrieve the information.

The police, meanwhile, have received information that another fake certificate she had submitted at the Government Arts and Science College, Karinthalam, in Kasaragod district was printed at an Akshaya Centre at Thrikkaripur.

The police may file the chargesheet in the Attappadi case this month itself.

Vidya was arrested last month on charges of forgery to secure teaching jobs. She has been booked under non-bailable sections based on complaints filed by the principals of Government College, Attappadi, and the Karinthalam college accusing her of appearing for an interview for the post of guest lecturer using fabricated documents. Ernakulam Central Police too have registered a similar case against Vidya based on a complaint filed by Maharaja's College.