Nadapuram police nab 2 for assaulting doctor on duty

KozhikodeKozhikode: Nadapuram Police on Thursday nabbed two people for assaulting a doctor on duty.

Sarat (33) and Sanoop (34), hailing from Kariyad, near Chokli in Kozhikode, were arrested on charges of attacking duty doctor Bharat Krishna at Nadapuram Taluk Hospital on Tuesday.

Police traced the accused on Thursday morning and held them by evening| Photo: Special arrangement.

Police said they were absconding after the attack.

Though police had identified the duo from the CCTV footage from the hospital, they managed to apprehend them only on Thursday.

"We traced the accused this morning and nabbed them by evening," said a police officer.

Sarat and Sanoop approached the hospital seeking treatment complaining of plugged ears.

One of the assailants told the doctor that he hailed from Wayanad and that though he consulted a doctor at Kuttiadi Hospital, he did not get any medicine for the same.

The doctor prescribed the medication and the nurse on duty administered nebulization to the patient.

Meanwhile, the person who accompanied the patient demanded the same medicine as he had the same issue.

When the nurses informed him that medicines cannot be prescribed without an Out Patient (OP) ticket, they began to create a ruckus at the hospital. When two others who accompanied joined in, the doctor arrived at the scene.

They shouted obscenities at the hospital staff and assaulted Dr Bharat.