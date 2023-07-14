Captured wild elephant PT-7 now partially blind; airgun pellet injury suspected

Our Correspondent
Published: July 14, 2023 05:27 PM IST
Wild tusker, code-named PT-7, which was captured and caged in the Dhoni elephant camp early this year. Photo: Manorama

Palakkad: Wild tusker, code-named PT-7, which was captured and caged in the Dhoni elephant camp early this year, has lost its sight in the right eye completely.

The High Court appointed expert panel is expected to give directions for the care of the 20-year-old elephant, including advanced medical treatment, in a bid to regain its eye sight.

The Forest Department informed that more examinations are required to find the actual cause for the loss of eyesight. It had poor eyesight in the right eye when it was captured in January. It is suspected to have been caused by airgun pellet injury.

RELATED ARTICLES

The officials said eye drops were being administered from the day the elephant was caged. Currently, the mahouts are giving food and water for the elephant from its left side.

The department has taken the loss of eyesight very seriously. It was reported that the elephant does not have any other physical ailments.

The wild tusker, which was tranquilised and captured on January 22, is to be trained to become a kumki.

PT-7 is the short for Palakkad Tusker-7.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout