LDF convener Jayarajan to skip CPM's UCC seminar; Govindan expresses disgust

Kozhikode: LDF convener E P Jayarajan will not attend CPM's seminar against Uniform Civil Code here on Friday. It is learnt that the notice of the event also omitted Jayarajan's name. Jayarajan claimed that he is skipping the event for attending DYFI's 'Snehaveedu' programme at Thiruvananthapuram. Jayarajan's absence has triggered a fresh controversy now.



Meanwhile, CPM state secretary M V Govindan revealed his disappointment over E P Jayarajan's decision to skip the event. Talking to the media, Govindan noted that there is no need to give a special invitation to the LDF convener. He also declared that he don't know the reason behind the LDF convener's decision.

CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the seminar against UCC in Kozhikode. The event is scheduled to commence at 4 pm in Calicut Trade Centre near Sarovaram Biopark.

Associations related to the Muslim community including Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama will attend the seminar. Many VIPs including MP Elamaram Kareem, MP Jose K Mani, ministers P A Mohammed Riyas, A K Saseendran, Ahmed Devarkovil and Thamarassery bishop are also invited to the event.