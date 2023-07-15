Thrissur woman fined Rs 26,000 for allowing underage child ride scooter with 2 pillion riders

Thrissur: A court has slapped a hefty fine of Rs 26,000 on a woman for permitting her underage child ride her scooter with two pillion riders.

The Thrissur Chief Judicial Magistrate pronounced an imprisonment of five days in case the offender is unable to pay the fine.

The minor rode the scooter with two other passengers on January 20. The child wasn't wearing a helmet either at the time. The Motor Vehicles Department caught the vehicle for speeding. The scooter is registered in the name of the mother of the child in question.

The court slapped the penalty on the mother after considering the inquiry report. The penalty was slapped in accordance with Section 194 (C,D) of the Motor Vehicle Act. The father was exempted.