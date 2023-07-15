Thrissur woman fined Rs 26,000 for allowing underage child ride scooter with 2 pillion riders

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 15, 2023 11:44 AM IST Updated: July 15, 2023 12:31 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: Onmanorama/Canva

Thrissur: A court has slapped a hefty fine of Rs 26,000 on a woman for permitting her underage child ride her scooter with two pillion riders.

The Thrissur Chief Judicial Magistrate pronounced an imprisonment of five days in case the offender is unable to pay the fine.

The minor rode the scooter with two other passengers on January 20. The child wasn't wearing a helmet either at the time. The Motor Vehicles Department caught the vehicle for speeding. The scooter is registered in the name of the mother of the child in question.

RELATED ARTICLES

The court slapped the penalty on the mother after considering the inquiry report. The penalty was slapped in accordance with Section 194 (C,D) of the Motor Vehicle Act. The father was exempted.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout