Kozhikode: The Kerala Police on Monday said they have traced one of the accused in a cheating case that made use of artificial intelligence (AI).

"We have traced the owner of the bank account which received the money. The name of the account holder cannot be revealed now," Kozhikode DCP KE Baiju said.

Radhakrishnan from Kozhikode was cheated of Rs 40,000 by unidentified persons who resorted to artificial intelligence-based tools and contacted him over WhatsApp video calls posing as a former colleague.

Cyber Wing of the Kerala police has traced the owner of the Gujarat based bank account which received the money. The amount which was initially transferred to a bank account in Gujarat's Ratnanagar was later sent to a bank in Maharashtra.

The police have contacted the particular bank to block the amount and return the sum to Radhakrishnan. The police are also examining if Radhakrishnan's phone was hacked.

Conned using AI Deepfake

Radhakrishnan received a WhatsApp video call from his former colleague who worked with him in Andhra Pradesh. According to Radhakrishnan, three of his friends also received similar video calls from the scammers. Two of his friends received calls from scammers who posed as Radhakrishnan.

"The scammers used an AI-based video interface to impersonate his friend and sought money," Cyber Wing SP, Hari Sankar said.

Sankar said Radhakrishnan saw one of his former colleague on video call and responded accordingly.

"However, when he received another call seeking more money, he contacted the person directly and found out that he was scammed. Radhakrishnan contacted us immediately and we were able to block the amount," Sankar said.

The Cyber Wing official urged the public to contact the Kerala Cyber Help Line number '1930' in case of suspicion of any such phone calls.

He said the scammers used AI deepfake, a basic AI-based video interface which could only be used with blurred background and basic chin, eyes and lip movement.