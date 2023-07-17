Devotees throng temples across Kerala for 'bali tharpanam' on Karkidakam 1

Thiruvanathapuram: Devotees across Kerala gathered at different temples and ghats to pay tribute to their ancestors on the occasion of Karkidaka vavu bali on Monday.

In a unique coincidence, the vavu bali day also falls on the first of Karkidakam, the last month in the Malayalam calendar, this year.

The month of Karkidakam which ends on Aug 16 is usually a period set apart for the recital of Ramayana. The Ramayana recital would take place in various temples and homes during the month.

The new moon day in Karkidakam is usually demarcated for bali tharpanam. Every year believers visit holy places to perform the rites known as ‘bali tharpanam’ to propitiate the dead souls. It involves making an offering in their memory. Sesame and water are the most essential ingredients for the offering. The ritual may have slight region-wise variations.

Though new moon day recurs in Karkidakam on August 15 and 16, usually the first new moon in Karkidakam is considered for bali tharpanam.

In Kerala, besides Thiruvallam in Thiruvananthapuram district and Thirunelli in Wayanad, thousands of people also throng holy places such as Varkala, Aluva Manappuram and Thirunavaya in Malappuram, to offer prayers to their ancestors every year.

The ceremonial rituals began at the Thiruvallam Parasurama Swamy Temple at 2.30am and 4am at Aluva Manappuram. Rituals were also performed at the Varkala Papanasam beach on Sunday night.

Devotees perform rites on Karkidaka vavu bali at Payyambalam beach in Kannur. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvanthapuram district collector Germoic George has issued restrictions for bali tharpanam at Shangumugham beach following the IMD warning about rough seas and high tides in the district.

Only 30 people will be allowed to perform the ritual at one juncture near the bali tharpanam point at the auditorium near the old palace. Devotees will not be allowed to swim at the beach even if its part of the ritual.

Traffic restrictions are also in place from All Saints College at Veli to the airport road.