Man proceeding to perform ‘bali tharpanam’ dies after being hit by car in Ambalappuzha

Alappuzha: A medical shop owner in Ambalappuzha died after being hit by a speeding car while proceeding to perform ‘bali tharpanam’.

The deceased is identified as Upendran (56), Pozhikkal House, Poonthala, Purakkad.

According to the police, the accident happened around 9.30 pm on Sunday.

Upendran, the owner of ‘Anugraha Medicals’ in Poonthala, was walking towards Ambalappuzha to catch a bus to Varkala so that he could perform the 'bali tharpanam' early on Monday.

However, a car coming towards the Ambalappuzha direction hit him from behind. Though the onlookers rushed him to the Alappuzha Medical College, his life could not be saved.

Police registered a case and the vehicle was seized.