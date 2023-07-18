'Oommen Chandy strengthened IUML-Congress bond'

Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has said Oommen Chandy helped strengthen their bond with Congress.

Chandy, who passed away Tuesday, aged 79, had a great rapport with IUML leaders such as the late Panakkad Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal, Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal and PK Kunhalikutty among others.

Like the late Kerala Congress leader KM Mani, who held a strong link with the Panakkad family, Chandy also maintained a cordial relationship with the IUML leadership.

“My family had a deep bond with Oommen Chandy,” said Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, the state president of the Muslim Youth League.

“He would find time to visit our family whenever he came to Malappuram. Oommen Chandy used to come to Panakkad to discuss the political developments in connection with UDF. During his period as chief minister, the public will approach my father with requests for him. He would keenly look into the many requests forwarded by keen on materialising the different requests forwarded by Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal.”

Oommen Chandy with PK Basheer MLA. File photo: Special arrangement

Chandy is credited with increasing the plus-one batches in the Malappuram district while he was the chief minister. The Medical College Hospital at Manjeri and the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University benefited a great deal during his tenure.

P K Basheer MLA recalls a few instances when Chandy's proactiveness helped the district. “He was rushing to catch a train when I visited him to enquire about the Hill Highway project in the Eranad constituency. He instructed the staff to bring the file and signed it during the journey. When the Tahsildar objected to demolishing the compound wall of a village office at Edavanna for road widening, I stopped Oommen Chandy's convoy at Edavanna and explained the situation. He wasted no time in solving the matter,” Basheer said.