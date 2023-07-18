Malayalis gather to pay last respects to Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A huge number of Keralites has flocked to pay last respects to senior congress leader Oommen Chandy at the residence of T John at Indira Nagar here. The former Kerala chief minister's mortal remains will be taken to Bengaluru airport with a mourning procession.



The air ambulance carrying the mortal remains of the leader is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram by 2 pm.

Manorama News reported that public homage at Bengaluru extended as hundreds of people including women and students gathered here. The emotional people were seen shouting slogans like 'Oommen Chandy Zindabad' hailing the leader.

Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge, top party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid homage to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who died at a private hospital here on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

Along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, they visited former Karnataka minister late T John's residence in Indiranagar, where his mortal remains were kept, to pay their last respects.

In Thiruvananthapuram, public homage will be held at Puthupally house, Durbar hall and KPCC office. His body will be taken to Kottayam at 7 am on Wednesday.

The funeral will be held at St George Orthodox Church, Puthuppally at 2 pm on Thursday.