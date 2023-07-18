Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy who passed away in Bengaluru.

All government offices and educational institutions including professional colleges will remain shut on Tuesday. The state will also observe two days of mourning.

The Mahatma Gandhi University has also cancelled all the exams scheduled for July 18.

The Congress leader, who was unwell since 2019, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was taken to Germany in November last year after his cancer aggravated.