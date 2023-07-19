Ragging allegation: Kozhikode student suffers multiple injuries in assault by a gang

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 19, 2023 11:24 PM IST
Mohammed Midhulaj has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. Photos: Special arrangement

Kozhikode: In what has been alleged as a continuation of ragging by seniors, a student in Kozhikode was brutally assaulted by a gang on Wednesday.

Mohammed Midhulaj from Pullalloor, a second-year degree student of MES College of Arts and Sciences, Chathamangalam, has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital with multiple injuries on his face and back.

Midhulaj's father said his son was subjected to ragging by a gang of about 20 students that had verbally abused him on Saturday. It is alleged that the gang questioned him over his dress and hairstyle before launching a brutal attack.

RELATED ARTICLES

“My son was brutally ragged by his college mates,” Midhulaj's father Mohammed told Onmanorama. “His eyes are swollen, and he has some problems to see, the nose bridge is also damaged,” he said.

According to reports, three other students of the same college were also assaulted by the gang. The Kunnamangalam Police has registered a case.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout