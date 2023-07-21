PDP chairman Madani arrives in Kerala for treatment after SC relaxes bail conditions

Thiruvananthapuram: People's Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Abdul Nasar Madani arrived in Kerala on Thursday for treatment.

The Supreme Court had granted Madani, a prime accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case, permission to travel to his home state and stay there for treatment. Party workers and family members received him at the international airport here when he arrived by flight from Bengaluru. PDP activists waved party flags and raised slogans when he came out.

The leader later left for his home in a village in the neighbouring Kollam district. A decision on his treatment would be taken after he spends some time with his ailing father at home, party sources said.

Before boarding a flight from Bengaluru, Madani told reporters there that he was feeling happy and peaceful at heart as he received the nod to go home. He also said he had to suffer several difficulties including health issues when he reached Kerala earlier this month with the permission of the court. The PDP leader could not go home then as he was admitted to a hospital in Kochi due to poor health.

The Supreme Court on July 17 allowed Madani to travel to Kerala and stay there for treatment. A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh modified Madani's bail condition, which had directed him to stay in Bengaluru till the completion of his trial. However, he has been directed to report to the Station House Officer of the nearest police station in Kollam district, once in 15 days. Madani has been out on bail since 2014 after the Supreme Court granted relief in view of his poor health. But he was ordered not to leave Bengaluru. Madani is the prime accused in the Bangalore serial blast cases of July 25, 2008, when nine bombs had exploded in the city, killing two people and injuring 20 others.

(With PTI inputs.)