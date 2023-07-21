Heavy rain likely in Kerala till July 25, yellow alert in 6 districts tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Isolated places across the state will receive heavy rainfall in the next five days (June 21-25) under the influence of a low-pressure area which is likely to form over North-West and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal by July 24, predicted India Meteorological Department.

As per the IMD alert issued today at 4 pm, light rainfall accompanied by gusty winds speed reaching 40 km per hour is likely to batter Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.



Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been sounded in Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod for these five days. Apart from these five districts, Malappuram is also placed under yellow alert on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in these districts.

Yellow alert in districts

July 21 - Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 22- Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 23- Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 24- Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 25 - Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

At the same time, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts till July 24. Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Service (INCOIS) has issued a high tide warning on the Kerala coast stretching from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod till 11.30 pm on Friday.

Fishermen as well as coastal residents are advised to exercise extreme caution. As per the alert, trips to the beaches and boat rides should be avoided in view of the turbulent sea condition.