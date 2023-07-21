IS module planned attacks in Kerala too, says NIA

Thrissur: A day after the arrest of four persons on the charges of terror funding, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said the alleged members of the banned terror outfit IS had planned attacks in Kerala as well.



The custodial interrogation of the four, including the main accused Ashif, a native of Mathilakattukudi, Thrissur, is progressing, sources said.

The initial probe revealed the IS module conspired to carry out terror attacks on places of worship, and leaders of certain communities. For this, the accused chalked out activities secretly. They created a social media group called ‘Pet Lovers’, through which they gave the call to victims to indulge in anti-national activities, the agency found.

The accused prepared a list of places to carry out attacks to incite communal riots. They planned to loot banks and jewellery stores to find money to fund terror activities, sources said, adding the investigators are also probing their role in certain ATM robberies.

The NIA on Thursday conducted joint raids with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police at Thrissur and Palakkad to bust the ‘Kerala IS module’. While Sayid Nabeel Ahmed and T Shiyas were held from Thrissur, P A Rayees was apprehended from Palakkad. The agency had earlier caught Ashif, leader of the gang from Satyamangalam forest.

The NIA seized incriminating documents and digital devices from the house of the accused, who will be slapped with charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.