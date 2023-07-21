Rahul commemorates Oommen Chandy with Sonia Gandhi's letter to Mariyamma

Puthuppally: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday handed over a condoling letter from Sonia Gandhi to Oommen Chandy’s wife Mariyamma, terming his demise as an “irreparable loss”.

Rahul Gandhi flew down to Kochi on Thursday morning to attend the funeral and pay tribute to two-time Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.



“The departure of Oommen Chandy has caused an irreparable loss not only to Kerala and the Congress but to the country as a whole. Chandy was an eminent personality who greatly contributed to the development and growth of Kerala. People had complete trust in him. He was always there at the call and beck of the most ordinary and the poor," the letter read.

“Oommen Chandy was a true patriot who stood firm to uphold the secularist and democratic values of the nation. His generosity and compassion towards others made him friends regardless of political views, which benefited the Congress in Kerala. I remember the long years in which I could work closely with him. I wish the advice that he had given me and his friendship existed forever.”

Rahul Gandhi reached St George Valiya Palli (Church) in Puthuppally at 7.30 pm on Thursday to bid farewell to one of the most adored heroes of the Congress in Kerala. When he learned that the mourning procession would be delayed further with masses thronging to streets, Rahul headed to the new under-construction house of Oommen Chandy. But halfway through, he returned to the church, realizing that he would not be able to reach back on time due to traffic restrictions and congestion.

K Sudhakaran, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief, accompanied him while he offered floral tributes to the mortal remains. Rahul consoled Chandy Oommen and held Oommen Chandy's wife, Mariyamma, close to him and comforted other family members. Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul reached Bengaluru and consoled the family members.