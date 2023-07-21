Palakkad man arrested for kidnapping, sexually abusing minor boy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 21, 2023 01:09 AM IST
Ibrahim Saqafi. Photo: Special arrangement

Malappuram: A 46-year-old man from Palakkad was arrested here on Thursday on the charges of kidnapping and sexually abusing a minor boy.

Ibrahim Saqafi (46) has been booked under the provisions of the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences).

According to the police, Saqafi sexually abused a student in his car while the boy was returning home from a tuition centre at Kottappadi in Malappuram.

He allegedly collected the boy's phone number and dropped him on the way. The accused was taken into custody by a team led by Malappuram Sub Inspector V Jishil. He has been remanded.

