Gold worth Rs 48 lakh seized at Kochi airport

Kochi: The Customs on Sunday seized gold worth Rs 48 lakh from a passenger at Kochi airport.

According to officials, the passenger had hidden the gold in paste form inside the waistband of his pants and in a specially stitched pocket of his undergarment. The yellow metal weighed 1.005 kg in total.

The passenger was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi. Further investigations are on, a statement from the customs said.

Last month, two customs officials were nabbed for their alleged involvement in gold smuggling via Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The duo, a souce said, had helped the gold smuggling racket transport around 80 kg of gold through the airport.