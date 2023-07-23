Youth arrested with 200gm MDMA in Wayanad

Wayanad: The Excise Department on Sunday arrested a man with 200 grams of MDMA at the Bavali check-post on the Mananthavady –Mysore Highway.

Kizhakkedath Vinoop, 34, a native of Narikkuni in Kozhikode was arrested based on a tip-off. The value of the drug seized from his car is around Rs 6 lakh.

Possessing MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), which is a highly potent synthetic drug, is punishable under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

Those held with more than 10 grams (commercial quantity) of MDMA can face rigorous imprisonment up to 20 years and a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh, Excise officials said.

Excise inspector Gigil Kumar, preventive officers Eliyas PV and Jinosh PR, civil excise officers Arjun M, Prince TJ, Sanoop Chandran AC and VK Suresh among others participated in the vehicle check that led to the seizure.

The accused was produced before the Junior First Class Magistrate, Mananthavady, and remanded to judicial custody.