Rain, strong wind cause widespread damage in Kozhikode's hilly regions

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 23, 2023 12:48 PM IST Updated: July 23, 2023 01:38 PM IST
The eastern hilly region of the district -- Mukkom, Karassery, Thamarassery -- continued to receive intermittent heavy rain and strong wind. Photo: Manorama

Kozhikode: Life in the hilly regions of the district was affected after torrential rain and strong winds caused widespread damage. 

The overnight rain and gusts, which picked up pace during the day, left many trees uprooted causing power outages.

Trees were uprooted at Cherumoth and Chiyyour in Nadapuram. A house was damaged after a coconut tree collapsed on it in Vellour. Fire force officers and State Disaster Management Authority are jointly working to remove the collapsed trees. 

RELATED ARTICLES

A well caved-in near Kuttiadi following heavy rain.

The eastern hilly region of the district -- Mukkom, Karassery, Thamarassery -- continued to receive intermittent heavy rain and strong wind.

Flooding of the vent pipe bridge on Cherupuzha at Vallathayipara, near Karassery, caused traffic snarls.

Kerala is likely to witness heavy rains till July 26 under the influence of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Kozhikode and several districts have been placed under a yellow alert on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in these districts.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout