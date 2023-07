Kozhikode: Two brothers drowned in a water-logged pit at Korangad in Thamarassery on Sunday.

Muhammed Ashir (7) and Muhammed Aadi (13), sons of Vattakkuru Abdul Jaleel and Najeera Korangad, met with the accident on their way to a tuition centre.

The boys had fallen in the pit near an under-construction house. Their chappals and books were found on the side of the pit.

The mortal remains of the children have been kept at the mortuary of the Government Medical College in Kozhikode.