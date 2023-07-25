Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party has filed a police complaint against Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, charging that he had insulted the religious beliefs of Hindus by claiming that the elephant-headed Lord Ganesha was only a myth.

The Viswa Hindu Parishad has decided to file a case against the Speaker at all the police stations in the state. A petition to remove Shamseer from the Speaker will also be submitted to the Governor and President.

The Speaker insulted Hindu beliefs under the garb of promoting rational thought, states the complaint filed by BJP's Thiruvananthapuram district vice-president R S Rajeev.

He submitted the plaint to Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner on Monday.

“Shamseer’s statements are a violation of the oath of office and against the Constitution of the country. It is brought to your notice that Shamseer does not enjoy any privilege or immunity of the office of the MLA or the Speaker when the Assembly is not in session”, the complaint further states.

The complaint was based on the remarks made by the Speaker at the “Vidya Jyothi” programme conducted at the Government Higher Secondary School, Kunnathunadu, in Ernakulam district, on July 21.

The Speaker accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of achievements in science and technology. "They are trying to establish that aviation, infertility treatment and plastic surgery existed since the beginning of Hinduism. During my school days, the answer to the question of who invented the airplane was Wright Brothers. However, now they are trying to establish that Pushpak Vimana is the first aircraft," he said.

The complainant urged the police "the comments should be taken seriously as the person who made the statement was the Assembly Speaker and a legislator. It assumes greater seriousness since it was made before school children. Shamseer's speech was reported by the mainstream media and has circulated across the country. He has hurt the sentiments of Hindus."

The complaint also points out that Shamseer, who is an ardent believer in the Islamic faith, has made a conscious attempt to insult Hindu beliefs, create religious hatred, and promote enmity between followers of different faiths.