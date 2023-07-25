Kerala rain: Yellow alert in 9, holiday for schools in 4 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Rain continued to lash parts of Kerala on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rainfall (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places till Thursday.

A yellow alert was issued in nine districts on Tuesday including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The National Center for Oceanographic Studies (INCOIS) has informed that there is a possibility of high wave of 2.8 to 3.3 meters along Kerala coast (Vizhinjam to Kasaragod) till 11.30 pm on Tuesday. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the seas from Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area till July 28.

Holiday in 4 districts

A holiday has been declared on Tuesday for educational institutions in four districts in the view of heavy rain.

The holiday is for the districts of Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram.

The district collectors said in separate releases that professional colleges and schools under ICSE/CBSE will also be closed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, holiday for schools has been declared in the taluks of Vellarikundu and Hosdurg in the Kasaragod district. Colleges in the two taluks will not have the holiday.

However, the PSC examinations that were already scheduled will take place.

The heads of educational institutions have been told to make up the hours lost due to the holiday later on.

Students have been advised to stay away from water-logged areas.