Yuva Morcha targets Speaker Shamseer with 'communal' remarks

Thalassery: Yuva Morcha General Secretary K Ganesh on Tuesday alleged that Speaker A N Shamseer has insulted Hindu religious beliefs and practices.

During a protest march organised by the Yuva Morcha to Shamseer's MLA office in Thalassery, Ganesh alleged that after Shamseer became the speaker, he removed all the figurines related to the Hindu faith from the assembly office.

"Is he more special than the previous speakers? Maybe he believes that his hands won't be chopped off as it happened to Joseph sir. But the Hindu society does not have to remain like that forever. There is no doubt about that. This is what we have to say to the DYFI members and the police gathered here," Ganesh said.

He was referring to the brutal attack on Malayalam professor T J Joseph by Islamic fundamentalists in 2010.

He said that after Shamseer became the speaker, figurines, carvings, paintings and chandeliers related to Hindu beliefs were removed from the Assembly office.

"After he became the Speaker, he said that was no need to propagate the Hindu religion in the Assembly. Is he more special than M B Rajesh or P Sreeramakrishnan? If you believe that following Sunnah makes you any different, we want to tell you that you should not defy Hindu religious beliefs like this all the time. So, we ask you to apologise as soon as possible for offending Hindu beliefs and practices. Apologise and step aside as a degenerate CPM member," he said.

"The DYFI has said that it would let this demonstration reach Shamseer's office. If you block us on the road, we would confront you on the blocked road. SDPI is scared now. They operate under cover of darkness. They don't have the guts to face the police of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Now CPM and DYFI have taken over the work of SDPI, Popular Front and NDRF. And the Kerala government gives them political asylum," Ganesh said.