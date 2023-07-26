'Mike interference during CM speech not deliberate, resolved in 10 seconds,' says operator

Thiruvananthapuram: The owner of the microphone, which faced interference during Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's speech at KPCC's commemoration meeting of Oommen Chandy, has said that the incident was an accident.

The Cantonment Police registered a case, on own accord, over interference in a microphone used by the Kerala CM on Tuesday.

"During the CM's speech several journalists and photographers crowded near the stairs which led to the podium onstage. The console was set up near the stairs. One of cameraman's bags which dropped over the console interfered with the CM's mike and resulted in the howling," Ranjit, the owner of the mike system said.

"The technician resolved the issue in 10 seconds. He did not leave the area after this," he added.

According to Ranjit, Palode Ravi, the President of Thiruvananthapuram, cleared the area after this.

Ranjit has been supplying sound systems at public events for years now. He has supplied sound equipment including microphones to events attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh in the state capital.

The charge is as per section 118(e) under Kerala Police Act, 2011 which concerns the 'penalty for causing grave violation of public order or danger'. The section says: "Any person who, knowingly does any act which causes danger to public or failure in public safety..."

The police have yet to arrest anyone, but they seized the 'accused' equipment – a microphone, amplifier and set of wires.

Cantonment Police SHO, Shafi BM told Onmanorama that they will conduct a probe. According to reports, experts in the Department of Electrical Inspectorate will examine the items.

The microphone will be returned to Ranjit after examination.

On Monday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan was a speaker at the commemoration meeting of his predecessor Oommen Chandy who passed away, aged 79, on July 18. A few moments into his speech, the CM was stopped by a brief, but loud interference in the microphone. It lasted about 10 seconds.

The meeting organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) was held at the Ayyankali Hall in the capital.