Alappuzha man sentenced to six years in jail for abusing minor girl

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 26, 2023 04:42 PM IST
The Cherthala POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Sathyan, a resident of Thamarappilly Colony in Kakkathuruth, Ezhupunna Panchayat. Photo: Shutterstock/ Spaxiax

Alappuzha: A fast-track special court on Wednesday sentenced a 44-year-old man to six years of rigorous imprisonment for abusing a minor girl.

The Cherthala POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Sathyan, a resident of Thamarappilly Colony in Kakkathuruth, Ezhupunna Panchayat.

The crime took place on February 10, 2022, when he sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl from his neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLES

Having found him guilty under provisions of the IPC as well as the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act, the court awarded him a jail term of five years and six years, respectively. As the sentences shall run concurrently, the accused will have to serve a total term of six years. 

The crime took place on February 10, 2022, when he sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl from his neighbourhood. Photo: Special Arrangement

The case was registered at the Aroor police station. Adv Beena appeared for the prosecution. A police team led by Aroor CI Subramonian P S conducted the probe.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout