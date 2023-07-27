The raging sea is claiming lives and property along the Kerala coast. The defence against strong surges ends with placing stones and sandbags. Crores of rupees are being spent on these ineffective methods. The government has announced projects worth Rs 5,300 crore, to be completed in five years.

Fear grips Rosamma of Puthenpurackal at Ottamassery in Alappuzha each time the sea turns rough. The roaring waves that crashed on the beach and surged in had washed away four rooms and the bathroom of her house two years ago.

Rosamma's seven-member family, including daughter Sikki (33) with paralysed legs, live in the two rooms the sea had left behind. Her major worry is Sikki. What will she do when the rough sea storms in to claim the remaining two rooms?

The area doesn't have a proper seawall. Rosamma and others have lined up sandbags and rocks along the beach to protect themselves from the raging sea.

Rosamma's case is not an aberration. Most houses at Ottamassery are under threat. The area faces the wrath of the sea the most in Alappuzha. A 650-metre stretch does not have a seawall, and the remaining portion is in a dilapidated condition. Rocks were laid along the shore two years ago to prevent sea erosion at a cost of Rs 95 lakh. But sea incursion continues unabated.

Huge waves continue to pummel the Kerala coast even as various agencies keep studying the problem and submitting reports. Rocks are also being laid regularly, but they fail to prevent the sea from claiming the land. High waves still cross over the rocks and pound the coast.

Groynes placed in front of a house in Mundakkal, Kollam. Photo: Manorama

Groynes fail to protect Kollam

Groynes were placed between Kollam Beach and Thanni to prevent sea erosion. The Rs 26-crore project has now become a headache. Though groynes are holding up against the sea, the neighbouring exposed areas are feeling the marine fury. The sea has claimed about 300 metres between Mundakkal Papanasam and Kollam Beach over the past five months.

Authorities said steps to protect the shoreline will be initiated along with the construction of the coastal highway. The Coastal Development Corporation has submitted a proposal to construct an offshore breakwater system to prevent sea erosion at Kollam Beach. Offshore breakwater systems protect the shoreline by intercepting incoming waves.

Geo bags (synthetic sacks filled with sand) in placed at Poklayi Beach in Mathilakom. Photo: Manorama

Dumped rocks and rumbling sea in Thrissur

On June 11, Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan directed the Thrissur district collector to allot Rs 30 lakh to construct a seawall at Kadappuram panchayat in Chavakkad. It was also announced at a Theera Sadassu — or coastal gathering — that the seawall would be completed in 10 days.

However, apart from dumping 10 truckloads of granite, the work did not take off, even though a 5 km stretch of the panchayat is facing sea incursion.

An amount of Rs 10 lakh was allotted in the past two years to renovate the seawall at Poklayi Beach in the district's Mathilakom panchayat. However, the project did not take off due to a lack of contractors. A shortage of granite, too, adversely affected the project.

Though geo bags (synthetic sacks filled with sand) were placed last year, they were ineffective against the raging waves.

Sea-wave breaker at Cherangai in Kasaragod. Photo: Manorama

Failed experiment in Kasaragod

A Keralite expat experimented with a sea-wave breaker at Cherangai in Kasaragod with the permission of the government in 2021. The breaker, 30 metres long and six metres wide, had a sand-filled concrete frame. Coconut trees and other plants were grown to make the view enjoyable.

The experiment was well appreciated, even by ministers. However, the sea took over the breaker recently, failing the NRK's experiment. Authorities, who are responsible for protecting the shore and coastal dwellers, are yet to come up with a plan.

Of the 71 km shoreline in the Kasaragod district, 64.65 km does not have a seawall and is exposed to the sea. The government has not made any allocations to the district to counter the incursion of the sea in the past two years.

Valiyaparambu, constantly under threat from the sea, too, lacks a seawall in a stretch of 19.05 km.

The damaged sea-wave breaker at Cherangai in Kasaragod. Photo: Manorama

Several projects, none effective

Authorities have rolled out several projects to allay the fears of the coastal villages at Ponnanni, Veliancode and Palappetty in Malappuram. However, these areas are facing the brunt of sea fury this year despite the several projects that have been implemented. The seawall has been destroyed completely.

Though a Rs 10-crore tender was finalised for its reconstruction, it ran into rough weather after the contractor demanded 20 per cent more. The project is now awaiting the government's nod to approve the contractor's demand.

A seawall constructed by placing geo tubes along the coast at Kappirikkad was also washed away. Along with the geo tubes, Rs 30 lakh spent on them, too, went down the drain.

The Vypeen Island in Ernakulam with a 25-km coastline has a strong seawall for a few kilometres. The walls in the remaining areas are in a state of disrepair.

In Kannur, Rs 16 crore was allotted in 2019-20 for the construction of a 2.8 km seawall spread over Madayi and Matool panchayats. However, its work is progressing at a snail's pace due to the want of adequate granite.

At Kappad in Kozhikode, swells damaged the road along the beach a few days ago.

Muthalapozhi: A deathtrap

Muthalapozhi in Thiruvananthapuram is a nightmare for fishermen. The estuary has seen 125 accidents that claimed 69 lives ever since groynes were placed in 2006. The last fatal accident was reported on July 10, when a boat capsized and killed four fishermen.

When the bereaved families and their neighbours responded emotionally, a team of ministers who visited the area asked them not to 'show off'.

The government had announced projects worth Rs 185 to protect the groynes and take up drudging at Muthalapozhi. Nothing materialised. Most accidents here were caused by rogue waves that toss boats around and capsize them.

Sand getting filled between groynes, too, is triggering strong waves. Dredging that should be carried out at the estuary annually is also not taken up. Residents alleged that the groynes and other constructions at Vizhinjam have led to heavy coastal erosion between Kovalam and Anchuthengu.

Rocky resolve

The Irrigation Department is keen on laying granite to prevent swells, though questions are raised over its efficacy. The reason is that there won't be any precise data for placing stones in the sea. If asked for the location where the granite is dumped or the amount spent, the usual answer is that it would take some time to collect the information.

The department provided the same response when asked the question against the backdrop of the accident at Muthalapozhi.

The authorities have ignored the expert advice to consider the geography of each region while constructing seawalls. According to a study by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) in Chennai, Kerala figures third on the list of states facing massive coastal erosion.

While several other states are reclaiming the coast in proportion to eroded land, Kerala has not reclaimed even half of the area it had lost to the sea.

The direction of waves, their strength, wind, and rising sea levels due to global warming are the natural causes that have led to erosion in Kerala. Dredging, the construction of a port and dam, and coastal sand mining, too, have contributed to coastal erosion.

The Chellanam model

Chellanam in Kochi can heave a sigh of relief after tetrapods were placed along the coast. The tetrapods, placed on a two-metre-high concrete foundation, have prevented sea incursion on a 7.3 km stretch. The tetrapods were placed based on a project plan prepared by the National Centre for Coastal Research.

As many as 1.20 lakh tetrapods and 8.15 lakh metric tonnes of granite were used for the project. The first phase was completed with Rs 344 crore from KIIFB. However, Rs 200 crore more is necessary to complete the wall in the remaining 4.7 km, which includes Puthanthodu and Cheriyakadavu. Though the work has been sanctioned, the funds are yet to be provided.

A proposal to replicate the Chellanam model at Alappad and Azheekkal in Kollam, and Ponnanni in Malappuram is under the government's consideration.

Tetrapod wall at Kannamaly Beach. Photo: Manorama

What is a tetrapod?

A tetrapod is a concrete block with four faces (tetrahedral) used to dissipate waves. Developed in France in 1950, it was first used in Morocco to protect a thermal power plant at Casablanca from the rough sea.

The state Budget for the financial year 2021-22 announced projects worth Rs 5,300 crore to be implemented in five years. The initial phase costing Rs 1,500 crore will be carried out with KIIFB's assistance. The tetrapods at Chellanam were a part of the first phase.

A tetrapod wall at Alappad in Kollam, and an offshore breakwater system at Shanghumugham in Thiruvananthapuram, too, are included in the first phase.