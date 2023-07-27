Heavy rain likely in Kerala today, yellow alert in 5 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places on Thursday.

A yellow alert has been sounded in five districts. This means Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm in the next 24 hours.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that there is a possibility of high waves of 1.0 to 1.8 meters along the southern coast of Tamil Nadu till 11.30 pm on Thursday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from Kerala-Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts till July 28 due to rough seas and high waves.