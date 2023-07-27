Yuva Morcha files complaint against Jayarajan, BJP wants him sacked from Khadi Board

Kannur: Yuva Morcha Kannur has approached the police seeking to book CPI leader P Jayarajan for allegedly issuing a death threat against its activists.

While addressing Save Manipur campaign in Thalassery, Jayarajan condemned Yuva Morcha's protest against Kerala assembly speaker A N Shamseer and said the members of the right-wing outfit would end up in the mortuary if they raised a hand against the CPM legislator.



Yuva Morcha Kannur secretary Arjun submitted a complaint to Kannur City Police Commissioner over the inflammatory speech. In his complaint, he alleged that Jayarajan's threat would trigger political violence in the district.

Responding to Jayarajan's speech Yuva Morcha state president C R Praful Krishnan said the CPM leader should remember that mortuary was not reserved for Yuva Morcha activists. He noted that Jayarajan's provocative statement was part of his efforts to assert his importance after being sidelined by his party.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran demanded to register a case against Jayarajan over the latter's Kannur speech. He also urged the government to remove Jayarajan as the Khadi Board vice chairman.

The BJP leader criticised Jayarajan for attempting to destroy peace in the state. The speech showed that CPM was not ready to end its murder politics even after killing hundreds of innocent people.

Jayarajan was responding to Yuva Morcha state general secretary K Ganesh's alleged inflammatory speech against Shamseer.

In his speech, Ganesh allegedly referred to the Thodupuzha hand-chopping case and warned Shamseer not to test the patience of the Hindu community.

Jayarajan alleged that the Yuva Morcha leader, in his speech, had threatened to chop off Shamseer's hand, as was done to Professor T J Joseph by PFI activists in 2010.

"There will be strong mass resistance against the Yuva Morcha for spreading hatred against Shamseer," Jayarajan.

He also justified the alleged controversial remarks made by the Speaker during an event organised at a school in Ernakulam district recently, saying Shamseer, who holds a constitutional post, was only pointing out the things that are happening against scientific temper.

(With PTI inputs)