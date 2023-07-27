Kollam: A television actress and her friend were arrested after the duo was accused of honey trapping an elderly man and extorting Rs 11 lakh from him in Paravur.

Nithya Sasi (32), a resident of Malayalapuzha, Pathanamthitta, and Binu, of Kalaikode, Paravur were arrested. Nithya is a lawyer.

Police said a 75-year-old ex-serviceman and also former Kerala university employee from Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, is the victim.

The incidents relevant to the case transpired from May 24. Nithya contacted the complainant on the phone as he was looking to let a house on rent.

Some days later, Nithya came to see the house and befriended the man. In the complaint, he said she threatened him inside the house and undressed him before taking nude photos with her. Binu shot the pictures, the complainant said.

The duo demanded Rs 25 lakh, threatening to share the pictures on social media. After repeated threats, the complainant paid Rs 11 lakh.

When they asked for money again, he lodged a complaint with the Paravur police on July 18.

Police are investigating whether the accused have committed similar frauds earlier.