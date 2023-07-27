Tamil Nadu couple accused of abducting 4-month-old from Nagercoil held in state capital

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 27, 2023 12:00 PM IST Updated: July 27, 2023 12:18 PM IST
Santhi, Narayanan. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: A man and woman hailing from Tamil Nadu accused of abducting a four-month-old child were nabbed from Chirayinkeezhu on Thursday.

Santhi and Narayanan who belong to Nagercoil were taken into police custody.

On the suspicion that the child was abducted, police questioned the couple. The duo admitted that they kidnapped the child from a 'gypsy woman' in Nagercoil.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police suspect the couple planned to employ the child in beggary.

Narayanan, a resident of Cherayinkeezhu, repair umbrellas for a living.  

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout